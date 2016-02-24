NEW ORLEANS — Dave Nussbaum - WWL-TV Morning Meteorologist

We had record heat all weekend and you can expect more of it today. An area of high pressure will sit over us the next few days and that will keep it hot and mostly dry. I'm only expecting isolated showers and storms with partly cloudy skies today. You will be lucky if you see any storms. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s. The record high is 95° set back in 1995 and we will break that. Tonight will be mostly clear and muggy with lows in the 70s.

We will likely have more record heat on Tuesday with highs in the mid 90s. The record is 94° set back in 1954. The heat will continue on Wednesday and Thursday too with near record highs. Only isolated storms are possible each day. The area of high pressure will move east of us on Friday, and that will bring back the moisture and slightly increase our chance for storms. High temperatures will only be in the lower 90s.

Weekend Outlook: Expect spotty showers and storms Saturday and Sunday as more moisture returns over us. It will be hot, but we will not see any records. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

DETAILED FORECAST

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Record highs around 96. Heat index 102-107. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Mostly clear mild and muggy. Lows around 78. Wind N 3-5 mph.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Record Highs around 94. Heat index 100-105. Wind N/NW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 20% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 78. Highs around 93. Heat index 100-105.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 20% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 92.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 91.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

