NEW ORLEANS — Carl Arredondo - WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist

More record highs are expected Tuesday with Heat Index Values around 107.

Record Highs 98 at Armstrong Int'l, 96 at Slidell, and tied 95 at McComb.

20% chance this evening with temps in the 80s feeling like 90s. Another day of record highs in mid 90s feeling like 107. 20% chance for storms, with the intense heat, any one could become strong.

20% Wednesday and Thursday with more 90s.

DETAILED FORECAST

MONDAY EVENING:

Mostly clear and warm with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms, some could be strong. Temperatures in the 80s feeling like 90s. Wind N/NW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT/TUESDAY MORNING:

Mostly clear and mild with a 10% chance for an isolated shower. Lows around 78. Wind N/NE 3-5 mph.

TUESDAY AFTERNOON:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms, some could be strong. Record highs around 95 feeling like 105. Wind N/NE 6-12 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT/WEDNESDAY MORNING:

Partly cloudy and mild with a 10% chance for a shower. Lows around 78. Wind NE 3-5 mph.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms, some could be strong. Highs around 93, feeling like 100-105. Wind E/NE 6-12 mph.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms, some could be strong. Lows around 77. Highs around 92, feeling like 100-105.

FRIDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 77. Highs around 90 feeling like 95-100.

SATURDAY – 1ST DAY OF FALL:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 77. Highs around 90 feeling like 95-100.

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 77. Highs around 90 feeling like 95-100.

MONDAY:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 91 feeling like 98-103.

