NEW ORLEANS — Dave Nussbaum - WWL-TV Morning Meteorologist

Louisiana is located between two areas of high pressure - one over the SW US and one over Bermuda. A trough of low pressure is located north of us along with a stalled cold front. When this happens, we see an increased chance for showers and storms. Expect scattered showers and storms to start this morning and continue through the evening. The day will not be a washout, but you will need to keep your umbrella handy. High temperatures will only make it to around 90 thanks to the rain. If you are planning to tailgate for the Saints Preseason game tonight at 7 PM, plan for some storms with temperatures in the 80s. At the 7 PM kickoff we will be mostly cloudy with a few storms possible and temps. in the lower 80s. After the game it will be partly cloudy and muggy with temps. still in the 80s. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a few showers. Lows will be in the 70s.

Weekend Forecast: The weather pattern will not change for the weekend, so we will have to deal with more scattered showers and storms Saturday and Sunday. Again, it will not be a complete washout, but keep your umbrella with you. High temperatures will be around 90 each day.

Next Week Outlook: Right now, it looks like we will continue to deal with more scattered storms to start the week, but a cold front is forecast to move into the New Orleans area Wednesday/Thursday. Forecast models are not in agreement as to whether the front will move through, or stall over us. It is rare to get a front to move through this time of year, but it is possible. This is something I'll watch.

________________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST

FRIDAY:

Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain. Highs around 90. Heat index 95-100. Wind S 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY EVENING:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Temperatures in the lower 80s. Wind S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for isolated showers and storms. Lows around 78. Wind S/SW 3-5 mph.

SATURDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and storms. Expect some downpours. Highs around 90. Heat index 95-100. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and storms. Expect some downpours. Lows around 77. Highs around 90. Heat index 95-100.

MONDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Expect some downpours. Lows around 77. Highs around 91.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Expect some downpours. Lows around 77. Highs around 90.

WEDNESDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Expect some downpours. Lows around 77. Highs around 91.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows around 76. Highs around 91.

© 2018 WWL