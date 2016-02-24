NEW ORLEANS — Chris Franklin - WWL-TV Meteorologist

A lot going on with the upcoming forecast, so lets begin with what's happening now. A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect until 7 pm Sunday. Persistent SE wind has piled water along the coast and inland waterways causing tides to run 1-2' above normal. Coastal flooding is possible along these locations. An upper low just south of the LA coast has kept rain chances high and will continue to do so through the weekend as we stay on the wet side. As the upper highs shifts farther west, we look to dry...slightly...for Labor Day. Rain chances around 80% today and tomorrow and 60% Labor Day.

Florence has developed off the coast of Africa and is forecast to remain in the Atlantic. Models are indicating a uptick in development in the Atlantic over the next few weeks. The one we're watching is a wave currently near Hispaniola.It is currently in a hostile environment and no development is expect until reaching the Gulf by possibly Labor Day or Tuesday. The GFS, RPM, and Euro models all have this feature reaching the central Gulf coast by Tuesday or Wednesday. This is would lead to additional rain we just don't need. The Euro is also developing the system into an organized disturbance, possibly a depression or Gordon. The good news is the system moves very quickly toward the coast, so there would be little time for strengthening. The bad news is regardless of development, it will keep the wet pattern around for midweek. It does appear as though we will dry out by the end of next week.

DETAILED FORECAST

SATURDAY:

Partly sunny. 80% chance for showers and storms. Some heavy downpours possible. High: 87. Winds: SE 6-12.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

30% chance for showers. Mostly cloudy. Mild and muggy. Low: S 76, N 73. Winds: Light.

SUNDAY:

Partly sunny. 80% chance for showers and storms. Some heavy downpours possible. High: 87. Winds: SE 6-12.

LABOR DAY:

60% chance for showers and storms. Some heavy downpours possible. Low: S 76, N 73. High: 89.

TUESDAY:

Watching the Tropics. Mostly cloudy. 70% chance for showers and storms. Some heavy downpours possible. Low: S 77, N 73. High: 87.

WEDNESDAY:

Watching the Tropics. Mostly cloudy. 80% chance for showers and storms. Some heavy downpours possible. Low: S 76, N 73. High: 86.

THURSDAY:

Partly sunny. 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Low: S 75, N 73. High: 90.

FRIDAY:

Partly sunny. 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Low: S 77, N 74. High: 90.

