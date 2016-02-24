NEW ORLEANS — Carl Arredondo - WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist

A wet pattern continues through Holiday Weekend. Heavy downpours likely each day with street flooding possible. Have rain gear handy through next week.

40% chance for evening showers or thunderstorms. Temps in the 70s.

70% chance for showers and storms Saturday and Sunday and 60% for Labor Day. Morning lows in the 70s and afternoon hgihs in the mid 80s.

Next week we will be watching the tropical wave now near Hispaniola move into the Gulf. Models at this time show no development, but we will have to watch to see if that changes. Still wet next week and this wave could reach LA on Wednesday increasing rainfall.

DETAILED FORECAST

FRIDAY EVENING:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Temperatures falling from the 80s to 70s. Wind E/SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT/SATURDAY MORNING:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 76. Wind E/SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON:

Cloudy with a 70% chance for showers and thunderstorms, some heavy downpours possible. Highs around 87. Wind E/SE 6-12 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT/SUNDAY MORNING:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 75. Wind E/SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY AFTERNOON:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 60% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some heavy downpours possible. Highs around 88. Wind SE 8-15 mph.

MONDAY – LABOR DAY:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 60% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some heavy downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 88.

TUESDAY:

Cloudy and warm with a 70% chance for showers and thunderstorms, some heavy downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 87.

WEDNESDAY:

Cloudy, breezy, and warm with a 90% chance for showers and thunderstorms, heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 75. Highs around 84.

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 75. Highs around 89 feeling like upper 90s.

FRIDAY:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 305 chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around75. Highs around 92 feeling like 100-105.

