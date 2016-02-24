Carl Arredondo - WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist

Still more showers and thunderstorms for the next few days with some possibly strong or severe. We will still be watching the moisture from Invest 91 that will move in the SW Gulf of Mexico, becaause it can still increase the rain for the weekend. We will still have to watch for the weekend.

Rain chances 50-60% through Saturday with some heavy downpours.

DETAILED FORECAST

WEDNESDAY EVENING:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Temperatures in the 80s. Wind S/SW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT/THURSDAY MORNING:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Wind SW 3-5 mph.

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy and very warm with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some could be strong with heavy downpours. Highs around 89 feeling like 95-100. Wind NW 6-12 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT/FRIDAY MORNING:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Wind SW 3-5 mph.

FRIDAY:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 60% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some could be strong with heavy downpours. Highs around 87. Wind W/NW 6-12 mph.

SATURDAY:

Mostly cloudy and very warm with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some could be strong with heavy downpours. Lows around 76. Highs around 89 feeling like 95-100.

SUNDAY – FATHER’S DAY:

Mostly cloudy, breezy, and warm with a 60% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some could be strong with heavy downpours. Lows around 76. Highs around 87.

MONDAY:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 92 feeling like 100-105.

TUESDAY:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 78. Highs around 92 feeling like 100-105.

WEDNESDAY:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 78. Highs around 92 feeling like 100-105.

