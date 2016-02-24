NEW ORLEANS, LA — Chris Franklin - WWL-TV Morning Meteorologist

With the upper high (which suppresses rain development and increases temperatures) remaining to our west plus a weak front not too far to our north, rain chances today and tomorrow look to be around 60%. Some heavy downpours are also likely with ample moisture throughout the atmosphere. This will change as the upper high builds back in over us this weekend. Actually by Friday we should feel and see the effects of the upper ridge as rain chances drop to 30% and high temps climb into the low and mid 90s. Mid to maybe some upper 90s this weekend and rain chance Saturday and Sunday at 10% or less. A deep upper trough looks to force the ridge back westward by early next week, keeping afternoon temps a little closer to normal and slowly increase daily rain chances. The tropics are all quiet with no development expected for at least the next 5 days.

DETAILED FORECAST

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy skies, 60% chance for scattered to numerous showers and storms. Several heavy downpours. High: 90. Winds: W 5-10.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

20% chance for some isolated showers. Warm and muggy. Low: S 77, N 76. Winds: W 5-10.

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy skies, 60% chance for scattered to numerous showers and storms. Several heavy downpours. High: 90. Winds: W 5-10.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy skies. 30% chance for some spotty showers and storms. Hot! Heat Index: 103-108°. Low: S 77, N 76. High: 94.

SATURDAY:

Mostly sunny. 10% chance for an isolated shower. Hot. Heat Index: 105-110°. Low: S 78, N 77. High: 95.

SUNDAY:

Mostly sunny. 10% chance for an isolated shower. Hot. Heat Index: 105-110°. Low: S 78, N 77. High: 95.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy. 20% chance for isolated showers. Hot. Heat Index: 102-107. Low: S 79, N 78. High: 93.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy. 30% chance for spotty showers. Hot. Heat Index: 101-106. Low: S 78, N 77. High: 92.

