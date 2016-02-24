NEW ORLEANS, LA — Dave Nussbaum - WWL-TV Morning Meteorologist

The wet weather pattern does not change today or Thursday. New Orleans is still on the eastern edge of an upper-level high pressure that is centered over the SW U.S. Upper-level waves and storms over the Plains and Mid-Mississippi River Valley are riding along this eastern edge of the high pressure right over us. This will continue to give us scattered showers and storms with heavy rain today and Thursday. Watch out for some street flooding each day. Rain totals could be around 1-2"+. The only good thing about the rain is that we are not as hot with high temperatures in the lower 90s. Each night we could see a few storms as well with lows in the 70s.

The weather pattern finally starts to change on Friday as the upper-level high pressure moves east toward Louisiana. We will see fewer storms with more sun and hotter temperatures. High temperatures will climb into the mid 90s and it will feel like 103-108+!

Weekend Outlook: The upper-level high pressure will be over us Saturday and Sunday. This will suppress any thunderstorms, and that means we will see a ton of sunshine. It also means it will be VERY HOT!! Each day will have plenty of sun with only a very slight chance for a storm. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s. The heat index will be 105-110°. It is likely we will see Heat Advisories over the weekend. If you plan to be outside this weekend, make sure you take some heat precautions - dress cool, stay hydrated, don't do too much strenuous work in the afternoon and take breaks in the AC.

DETAILED FORECAST

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Expect some heavy rain. Highs around 90. Wind W 6-12 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Mostly cloudy, mild and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows around 78. Wind W/NW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some heavy rain possible. Highs around 93. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 78. Highs around 94. Heat index 103-108.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 79. Highs around 96. Heat index 105-110.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 10% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 79. Highs around 96. Heat index 105-110.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 79. Highs around 95. Heat index 105-110.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 78. Highs around 94. Heat index 103-108.

