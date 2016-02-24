Dave Nussbaum - WWL-TV Morning Meteorologist

More of the same stormy weather is on tap today and really through the end of the work week. A few upper-level waves/disturbances will move moving across MS and the Gulf South. These will interact with the sea/lake breezes each day and they will set off scattered showers and storms. Some of the storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds and heavy rain. Watch out for some flash flooding or street flooding issues today through Friday. High temperatures will be around 90 before the storms develop. Lows will be in the lower to mid 70s each night with a few showers possible.

Weekend Outlook: We are still watching the tropical wave/trough of low pressure in the Western Caribbean. It is forecast to move across the Yucatan Peninsula and head into the Western Gulf and Bay of Campeche this weekend. The wave will send a deep plume of tropical moisture into Mexico, Texas and Louisiana by Sunday. This will be a set up for heavy rain and storms in those areas. The latest forecast models do not show anything developing from the wave once it is in the Gulf thanks to some strong wind shear. NHC is giving it a 20% chance for development in the next 5 days. We can expect to see more scattered storms on Saturday with some heavy rain. Then on Sunday, the deepest moisture looks to be west of us across TX and SW LA, and that is where the heaviest rains will be. We can expect scattered storms with heavy rain on Father's Day, Sunday. It will not be a washout, but you may have some soggy Father's Day plans. Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90 all weekend. This forecast will likely change before we get to the weekend, so stay tuned for updates.

_____________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms with some heavy rain. A few storms could be strong with damaging winds. Highs around 90. Wind E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy and muggy with a 20% chance for a few shower or storms. Lows around 75. Wind SE 3-5 mph.

THURSDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some could be strong. Highs around 90. Wind NW/SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 76. Highs around 91.

SATURDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and storms with heavy rain possible. Lows around 77. Highs around 87.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 90.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows around 76. Highs around 92.

