Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

Be ready for a few more scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. A few could bring heavy rain, lots of lightning and high wind gusts. Rain chances drop to 20% tonight.

More of the same is expected Thursday and Friday as we continue in this slightly wetter summertime pattern. Most rain will pop up in the afternoon and wrap up by sunset - but a few downpours could continue later than that.

This weekend, that surge of moisture in the western Gulf should send some more scattered storms our way, so be prepared for some scattered rain through Father's Day.

By Monday and Tuesday, it looks drier with only a few spotty showers or storms in the afternoons.

_____________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms with some heavy rain. A few storms could be strong with damaging winds. Highs around 90. Wind E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy and muggy with a 20% chance for a few shower or storms. Lows around 75. Wind SE 3-5 mph.

THURSDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some could be strong. Highs around 90. Wind NW/SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 76. Highs around 91.

SATURDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and storms with heavy rain possible. Lows around 77. Highs around 87.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 90.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows around 76. Highs around 92.

© 2018 WWL