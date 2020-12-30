x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Weather

Most of Louisiana in 'enhanced' risk of severe weather on New Year's Eve

A line of thunderstorms moving through Texas will intensify as it moves into Louisiana on Thursday afternoon into the evening hours.

NEW ORLEANS — Forecasters say most of Louisiana is under an “enhanced” risk of severe thunderstorms including possible tornadoes on New Year’s Eve.

The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center says a line of thunderstorms moving through Texas will intensify as it moves into Louisiana on Thursday afternoon into the evening hours.

Forecasters say damaging wind, hail, and risk for tornadoes will increase throughout the evening hours. Rain totals with this system look to be about a half-inch for most.

Most of southeast Louisiana in the WWL-TV viewing area is at an “enhanced” risk of severe weather (level 3 of 5), with some portions of St. Tammany, Washington, and coastal areas on the Southshore are under a “slight risk (level 2 of 5).

Related Articles

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Dec 16, 2020