Most of Louisiana in 'enhanced' risk of severe weather on New Year's Eve

NEW ORLEANS — Forecasters say most of Louisiana is under an “enhanced” risk of severe thunderstorms including possible tornadoes on New Year’s Eve.

The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center says a line of thunderstorms moving through Texas will intensify as it moves into Louisiana on Thursday afternoon into the evening hours.

Forecasters say damaging wind, hail, and risk for tornadoes will increase throughout the evening hours. Rain totals with this system look to be about a half-inch for most.

Most of southeast Louisiana in the WWL-TV viewing area is at an “enhanced” risk of severe weather (level 3 of 5), with some portions of St. Tammany, Washington, and coastal areas on the Southshore are under a “slight risk (level 2 of 5).

⚠️UPGRADE: The severe risk for Thursday afternoon/evening has been bumped up to an Level 3 of 5. We're watching for tornadoes and high wind gusts. Stay tuned. #BeOn4 pic.twitter.com/F1xBO0e4uO — Payton Malone WWL-TV (@paytonmalonewx) December 30, 2020

