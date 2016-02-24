Chris Franklin - WWL-TV Meteorologist

It was another hot one, if you weren't lucky enough to get underneath the showers and storms we saw focused more on the Northshore today. An upper disturbance well north of us helped trigger today's storms. As this feature pushes eastward, rain will dissipate and we're looking at a hot and relatively dry stretch of weather heading into the next several days. A building upper ridge will keep this weekend and early next week mostly dry, with very limited rain chances, and hot with temps well into the low and mid 90s. Heat index temperatures will climb into the 103°+ range! The ridge looks to shift a little west, opening up a slightly increased rain chance toward the end of next week.

_____________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Mostly clear skies. Warm and humid. Low: S 77, N 75. Winds: SW 5-10.

FRIDAY:

Plenty of sunshine, hot. Heat index: 100-105°. 10% rain chance. High: 92. Winds: SW 6-12.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Clear skies, warm temps. Low: S 77, N 75. Winds: SW 5-10.

SATURDAY:

Mostly sunny skies. Hot temps. Heat Index: 102-107°. High: 93. Winds: SW 6-12.

SUNDAY:

Lots of sun, mostly dry. 10% rain chance. Hot. Heat Index: 102-107°. Low: S 78, N 76. High: 93.

MONDAY:

Hot, mostly dry. Heat Index: 105-110°. Low: S 78, N 76. High: 94.

TUESDAY:

Hot, mostly dry. 20% rain chance. Heat Index: 105-110°. Low: S 78, N 76. High: 94.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy, 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Hot. Heat Index: 100-105°. Low: S 78, N 76. High: 92.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy, 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Hot. Heat Index: 100-105°. Low: S 77, N 75. High: 92.

