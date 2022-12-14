Mother and 8-year-old son killed in tornado in Caddo Parish, LDH reports

So far, this brings the total retorted storm-related deaths to two.

CADDO PARISH, La. — A woman and her 8-year-old son were killed after a tornado destroyed their home in Caddo Parish.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, the Caddo Parish coroner has confirmed the deaths of a 30-year-old female and her 8-year-old son who died of blunt force trauma brought on by a tornado spawned from this morning’s severe weather system. The coroner has confirmed the deaths as storm-related.

The young boy’s body was found dead in the Pecan Farms area of Keithville, Louisiana, where his home was destroyed Tuesday after a tornado hit about 10 miles from Shreveport, and his mother's body was found nearby under debris, the Caddo Parish Sheriff's office said early Wednesday.

“I am heartbroken to learn of the mother and child who were killed in Southwest Caddo Parish due to one of numerous reported tornadoes,” Governor John Bel Edwards says. “My prayers go out to the family as well as those who were injured or lost their homes.”

Governor Edwards also says he will be traveling to the Shreveport area and Union Parish today to tour the damage and response efforts.

The severe weather is expected to sweep through parts of Southeast Louisiana Wednesday afternoon.