JACKSON, Miss — Strong storms pounding the Deep South have killed at least 18 people in three states and sent more than a dozen to hospitals.

The Chattanooga, Tennessee area appeared to be particularly hard-hit, with search and rescue teams responding to hundreds of calls for help.

Ten states have been under flash flood, tornado and thunderstorm warnings and watches overnight and around 750,000 people are waking up without electricity.

Homes have been damaged by the hundreds from Louisiana and Arkansas to the Carolinas. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency, saying “this is not how anyone wants to celebrate Easter.”

As of Monday morning, Mississippi officials said at least 11 people were killed in the state: Four people were confirmed dead in Jefferson Davis County, two in both Jones County and Lawrence County and one victim in Carroll, Panola and Walthall counties.

Those initial numbers were expected to rise throughout the day, officials said.

72,000 households in Mississippi were without power Monday morning.

Initial reports show nearly 200 homes and apartments in Mississippi were damaged or destroyed in the storm. Dozens of families have been displaced and dozens of roads are either damaged or blocked, Mississippi Emergency Management Agency officials said.

The National Weather Service said the severe weather is now moving into the mid-Atlantic region.

Before the storms moved into Mississippi, the weather service reported multiple tornadoes and damaging winds over much of northern Louisiana. There were no immediate reports of serious injuries. Utility companies reported thousands of power outages.

The mayor of Monroe, Louisiana, Jamie Mayo, told KNOE-TV that the storm damaged 200-300 homes in and around the city. Flights were canceled at Monroe Regional Airport, where siding was ripped off buildings and debris was scattered on runways. Airport director Ron Phillips told the News-Star the storm caused up to $30 million in damage to planes inside a hangar.

In northwest Louisiana, officials reported damage to dozens of homes in DeSoto and Webster parishes, according to news outlets.

The weather service said the greatest risk for strong Easter Sunday storms covered much of Mississippi, Alabama and western Georgia. That area was at “moderate risk" while much of the rest of the South was under at least a “marginal” risk, the weather service said.

The weather service said a broader area, from east Texas to the East Coast was under at least a “marginal” risk of storms.

In Morgan County, Alabama, a church roof and steeple were damaged by lightning Sunday afternoon, Morgan County Emergency Management Agency Eddie Hicks told AL.com. Shoals Creek Baptist Church in Priceville was struck by lightning Sunday afternoon. No injuries were reported.

WBMA-TV reported that strong winds damaged buildings and snapped trees in Walker County, Alabama, north of Birmingham.

