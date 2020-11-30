New Orleans activates freeze plan ahead of cold blast

The public is asked to call the New Orleans Police Department non-emergency number, 504-821-2222, to report someone in need of shelter.

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans will activate its freeze plan on Monday night as forecasters predict subfreezing temperatures for parts of southeast Louisiana overnight.

A cold front is expected to bring the first significant cold weather of the season to the region this evening, dropping temperatures below the threshold of 35 degrees for long enough to trigger the freeze plan. The National Weather Service predicts that the coldest period to be early Tuesday with “feels like” temperature in the low-to-mid 30s for several hours.

The freeze plan provides temporary shelter for homeless residents. The public is asked to call the New Orleans Police Department non-emergency number, 504-821-2222, to report someone in need of shelter.

Individuals needing shelter will be accepted, free of charge, at the following locations under the following conditions:

Low Barrier Shelter, 1530 Gravier St., will accept adults beginning at 8 p.m. Monday

The Salvation Army, 4530 S. Claiborne Ave., will accept adults beginning at 4 p.m. Monday

Ozanam Inn, 843 Camp St., will accept men beginning at 6 p.m. Monday for overnight shelter. The courtyard with heaters is open 24/7 to anyone.

Covenant House, 611 N. Rampart St., will accept individuals age 22 and under, their dependent children, and any women with dependent minor children. Open 24/7.

New Orleans Mission, 1130 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., will accept adults beginning at 4 p.m. Monday.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.