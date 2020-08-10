Showers from Delta arrive across southeast Louisiana today

Surge, winds, rain and a few tornadoes from Delta impact southeast Louisiana Friday into Saturday

NEW ORLEANS — Hurricane Delta is getting better organized and stronger today as it sits over the warm waters of the southern Gulf of Mexico. It will send clouds and a few outer rain bands across SE Louisiana today. We will be breezy, warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s. Tonight will be cloudy and breezy with scattered showers and storms. A few storms could produce heavy rain and tornadoes. Lows will be in the mid 70s.

Hurricane Delta will move closer to Louisiana on Friday and will be battling some winds shear from the trough of low pressure that will pull it northward. SE Louisiana will be breezy with bands of heavy rain and storms moving across the New Orleans area. Some of these bands of rain could produce tornadoes. SPC has us in a Slight Risk (Level 2 of 5) for tornadoes. Delta is expected to make landfall on Friday afternoon into evening in SW Louisiana as a Category 2 hurricane with winds around 100 mph. Heavy rain bands will continue across SE Louisiana on Friday night with strong tropical storm force winds (30-40 mph with higher gusts) and a significant storm surge. Lows will be in the 70s.

Weekend Outlook: Hurricane Delta will continue to move well inland on Saturday with heavy rain ending across SE Louisiana during the morning, but it will taper off to some lighter rain showers during the afternoon. We will remain windy with tropical storm force winds in the morning, but lighter winds arrive in the afternoon. It will stay cloudy for most of the day with highs in the lower 80s.

The weather improves on Sunday as Delta is up in Tennessee/Kentucky. We will have a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 80s.

A detailed discussion of Delta is in our tropical forecast.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

Detailed Forecast:

TODAY:

Mostly cloudy, breezy, warm and humid with a 60% chance for showers and storms. Highs: 86. Wind NE 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy, breezy and muggy with a 60% chance for showers and storms. Lows north: 74 and south: 77. Wind NE 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY:

Mostly cloudy, windy, warm and humid with a 70% chance for heavy rain and storms. A few tornadoes possible. Highs: 83. Wind SE 20-30 mph, G 40 mph.

SATURDAY:

Mostly cloudy, windy, warm and humid with a 40% chance for heavy rain in the morning. Lows north: 73 and south: 76. Highs: 83.

SUNDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, warm and humid. Lows north: 68 and south: 72. Highs: 87.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Lows north: 68 and south: 71. Highs: 88.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy, warm and becoming less humid. Lows north: 68 and south: 70. Highs: 84.

WEDNESDAY:

Plenty of sunshine, warm and less humid. Lows north: 60 and south: 63. Highs: 80.

► Stay in the know with Southeast Louisiana's top stories to start your workday. Sign up for the 4 Things to Know email newsletter to get headlines delivered to your inbox. Click here to sign up!