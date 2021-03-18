No injuries reported from storm damage in Washington Parish

Everyone is thankful there were no reported injuries from the damaging winds.

FRANKLINTON, La. — Washington Parish experienced strong damaging wind from Wednesday night's storms. Thankfully, no injures were reported. A few homes were damaged and dozens of trees fell in Washington Parish, according to the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

It was still a busy day of cleanup Thursday, especially at the Washington Parish Fairgrounds. A large pine tree fell through one of the cabins.

"It took out the whole bedroom," said Kaye Ladner, Secretary of the Washington Parish Fair Association.

The Sylvest-Magee cabin is more than 100 years old.

"The Sylvest-Magee cabin is the only cabin in the settlement that is on the national historic register, so it's very important that we are able to hopefully restore it," Ladner said.

Ladner said thankfully, no other cabins were damaged. A restroom was and will have to be rebuilt.

"It's totally devastated," Ladner said.

The fair was canceled last year, but Ladner said they will hopefully get everything fixed up before the fair this October.

"It'll take us that long probably," she said.

Two trees fell at the home Radiance Martin rents, putting a hole through the kitchen roof.

"We were inside and heard two thunderous booms and at first I thought it was just lightning and thunder and then I heard rain through the roof," Martin said.

She's grateful she and her five-year-old daughter were not hurt.

"Thankfully God spared our lives so we were okay," Martin said.

While it's a busy day of clean-up for many, everyone is thankful there were no reported injuries from the damaging winds.

The National Weather Service has not confirmed if there were any tornadoes in Washington Parish.