NEW ORLEANS — Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

We hit a record high of 98° at the New Orleans airport Sunday, the highest temp reached there since September 1, 2016.

More sweltering heat is coming this work week. Look for mid 90s in the afternoon with heat indices near 105. Isolated downpours will be possible in the afternoons, but they will not be widespread (rain chance is 20% the next few days).

Rain chances gradually increase a little toward the end of the week.

DETAILED FORECAST

SUNDAY EVENING:

Partly cloudy and warm with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms, some could be strong. Temperatures in the 80s feeling like 90s. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT/MONDAY MORNING:

Partly cloudy and very mild with a 10% chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Lows around 78. Wind NW 3-5 mph.

MONDAY AFTERNOON:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 20% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Highs around 95 feeling like 98-103. Wind N/NW 6-12 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT/TUESDAY MORNING:

Partly cloudy and very mild with a 10% chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Lows around 79. Wind N 3-5 mph.

TUESDAY AFTERNOON:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 20% chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Highs around 94 feeling like 98-103. Wind N/NW 6-12 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 20% chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 77. Highs around 93 feeling like 98-103.

THURSDAY:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 20% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 92 feeling like 98-103.

FRIDAY:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 91 feeling like 98-103.

SATURDAY:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 91 feeling like 98-103.

SUNDAY:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 91 feeling like 98-103.

