MANDEVILLE, La. — Parish leaders on the North Shore said they have been in close contact with the National Weather Service ahead of this week's incoming cold and potential snow.

While officials said they're not expecting things to be terrible in the St. Tammany area, they are still preparing in case that forecast changes.

For those in need of warmth, the Giving Hope Retreat in Lacombe, run by the New Orleans Mission, will have a public warming shelter that opens Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. ahead of Wednesday, which is projected to see the coldest lows.

The Giving Hope Retreat is located at 31294 US-190, Lacombe, LA 70445

Parish officials also said that sand trucks are ready to go to combat any icy or dangerous areas on the road. Crews with sand are scheduled to go out at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday to begin checking for bad spots on the road.

The Louisiana DOTD will also have salt trucks for state roads if necessary, officials said.

St. Tammany workers also visited nearly 40 sites like wells and parish water towers to wrap valves and pipes ahead of the potential freeze, St. Tammany Parish President Pat Brister said.

"We've had our utility people wrapping pipes today in all our systems and we urge all of our residents to do the same," Brister said.

Cleco Power and Entergy Louisiana crews have also been out trimming low branches near power lines in the last few weeks, officials said.

