FRANKLINTON, La. — From road crews to school districts, people across the Northshore are preparing for the drop in temperatures, the coldest snap we have seen so far this season.

At Franklinton High School, soccer players ran around the field in 50 degree weather. However, temperatures are quickly falling and will take a drastic turn in just a few hours heading into Tuesday morning.

Angela Jones's daughter plays soccer at Pine High School. After the game, she said she was heading home to prepare her house for the frigid temperatures.

"The pipes are all bundled up ready for the cold weather. I jump start my car in the morning so it's nice and warm. We run some water at night time. So we have some water in the morning," Jones said.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Tangipahoa and Washington Parishes for 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Hailey Jenkins and Garrett Maxwell both attend Franklinton High School. They said they're relieved to know schools are closed.

"I mean, some people live way out of district so driving 30 minutes to school would probably not be the best thing to do," Maxwell said.

Public schools in Washington Parish, including the city of Bogalusa and Northshore Charter School will be closed Tuesday. Tangipahoa Parish School system will start on a two hour delay.

All day, Washington Parish School Superintendent Darrell Fairburn said he had his eyes glued on the forecast.

"We're responsible for about 6,000 people everyday and I always want to make the decision that it's safety first," Fairburn said.

Fairburn said with all the parish's rural roads being shadowed by trees, he's always concerned about the threat of black ice.

"While I got some excellent bus drivers.. I'm always concerned about the people out there who are not as good a driver, and I don't want to endanger [anyone], not our employees and not our students," Fairburn said.

On the Southshore in Metairie, Windy Beck at Charvet's Garden Center said it's important people don't forget about protecting their plants, especially when the weather gets into the low 30s.

"Tender plants. Tender tropical plants if you want to preserve how pretty it is and the investment you've made protect them early rather than having to suffer the consequences later," Beck said.

Fairburn said he plans on re-opening schools for Wednesday, however, it all depends on how bad the weather becomes Tuesday morning.

DOTD officials said they plan on assessing roadway conditions early Tuesday morning.