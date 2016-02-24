NEW ORLEANS — Carl Arredondo - WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist
Rain chances will be slightly lower over the weekend, but still a few around.
20% this evening for prep football and 20% overnight into Saturday morning. Lows in mid 70s. 30% for Saturday so have the rain gear handy just in case for college tailgating in the afternoon. Highs in low 90s feeling like 98-103.
40% chance for Sunday with highs around 90 feeling like 98-103. Rain chances increase again Monday and Tuesday.
__________________________________________________________________________________
DETAILED FORECAST
FRIDAY EVENING:
Mostly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Temperatures falling from 80s to the 70s. Wind S/SE 5-10 mph.
FRIDAY NIGHT/SATURDAY MORNING:
Mostly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Wind SE 3-5 mph.
SATURDAY AFTERNOON:
Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 91 feeling like 98-103. Wind S/SW 6-12 mph.
SATURDAY NIGHT/SUNDAY MORNING:
Mostly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Wind S/SW 3-5 mph.
SUNDAY AFTERNOON:
Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Highs around 90 feeling like 98-103. Wind SW 6-12 mph.
MONDAY:
Mostly cloudy and warm with a 60% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 87.
TUESDAY:
Mostly cloudy and warm with a 60% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 87.
WEDNESDAY:
Mostly cloudy and warm with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 75. Highs around 88 feeling like 95-100.
THURSDAY:
Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 91 feeling like 98-103.
FRIDAY:
Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 91 feeling like 98-103.