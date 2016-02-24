NEW ORLEANS — Carl Arredondo - WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist

Rain chances will be slightly lower over the weekend, but still a few around.

20% this evening for prep football and 20% overnight into Saturday morning. Lows in mid 70s. 30% for Saturday so have the rain gear handy just in case for college tailgating in the afternoon. Highs in low 90s feeling like 98-103.

40% chance for Sunday with highs around 90 feeling like 98-103. Rain chances increase again Monday and Tuesday.

DETAILED FORECAST

FRIDAY EVENING:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Temperatures falling from 80s to the 70s. Wind S/SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT/SATURDAY MORNING:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Wind SE 3-5 mph.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 91 feeling like 98-103. Wind S/SW 6-12 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT/SUNDAY MORNING:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Wind S/SW 3-5 mph.

SUNDAY AFTERNOON:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Highs around 90 feeling like 98-103. Wind SW 6-12 mph.

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 60% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 87.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 60% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 87.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 75. Highs around 88 feeling like 95-100.

THURSDAY:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 91 feeling like 98-103.

FRIDAY:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 91 feeling like 98-103.

