NEW ORLEANS — Carl Arredondo - WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist

AIR QUALITY ALERT DAY FOR FRIDAY: South of the lake to Baton Rouge the air quality will be unhealthy for people with respiratory ailments.

One more day Friday with dew points a bit lower than before the front came through. Morning lows Friday in upper 60s north of the lake and mid 70s south. Partly cloudy and hot in the afternoon with highs in low 90s feeling close to 100. Any chance for a storm around 10% along coastal areas.

Rain chances and dew points increase over the weekend.

DETAILED FORECAST

THURSDAY EVENING:

Mostly clear and warm. Temperatures in the 80s to upper 70s. Wind N/NE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT/FRIDAY MORNING:

Mostly clear and mild and not that muggy. Lows north of the lake around 69 and south of the lake around 77. Wind NE 3-5 mph.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON:

Partly cloudy, hot, and not as muggy with a 10% chance for a shower or storm along the coastal areas. Highs around 92 feeling like 95-100. Wind NE/SE 6-12 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT/SATURDAY MORNING:

Mostly clear and mild. Lows north of the lake around 72 and south of the lake around 77. Wind E/SE 3-5 mph.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Highs around 91 feeling like 98-103.

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 78. Highs around 90 feeling like 98-103.

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 77. Highs around 90 feeling like 98-103.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 77. Highs around 91 feeling like 100-105.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 77. Highs around 90 feeling like 98-103.

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 77. Highs around 91 feeling like 100-105.

