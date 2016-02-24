NEW ORLEANS — Carl Arredondo - WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist

Slightly drier air has moved into SE LA & S MS. Still a bit muggy along the coast. These conditions will stick around for one more day before we start to see dew points inch up on Friday through the weekend.

Evening temps in 80s feeling like 90s. Morning lows will feel more comfortable north of the lake as temps drop to upper 60s to low 70s. Staying in mid 70s south of lake. Partly cloudy skies Thursday and still hot in low 90s. No rain expected again on Thursday.

10% chance on Friday with again upper 60s to low 70s north of the lake and mid 70s south. Highs in low 90s.

Rain chances increase over the weekend.

________________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST

WEDNESDAY EVENING:

Mostly clear, warm, and not as muggy. Temperatures in the 80s & 70s. Wind N/NE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT/THURSDAY MORNING:

Mostly clear, mild, and not as muggy. Lows north of the lake around 70 and south of the lake around 75. Wind N/NE 3-5 mph.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON:

Partly cloudy, hot, and not as muggy. Highs around 91 feeling like 95-100. Wind N/NE 6-12 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT/FRIDAY MORNING:

Mostly clear, mild, and not as muggy. Lows north of the lake around 70 and south of the lake around 75. Wind NE/E 3-5 mph.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 10% chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Highs around 92 feeling like 98-103. Wind E/SE 6-12 mph.

SATURDAY:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Lows north of the lake around 72 and south of the lake around 77. Highs around 91 feeling like 98-103.

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 77. Highs around 91 feeling like 98-103.

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 77. Highs around 90 feeling like 98-103.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 77. Highs around 90 feeling like 98-103.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 77. Highs around 91 feeling like 98-103.

