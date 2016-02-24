NEW ORLEANS, LA — Chris Franklin - WWL-TV Meteorologist

Tropical Depression #3 has formed off the coast of the Carolinas, Hurricane Beryl continues to gain strength as it heads toward the islands and eventually the Caribbean, and neither pose any threat to us! Three will likely strengthen into Chris within the next day or so, remain nearly stationary before an upper trough can lift it northeastward by next week, keeping it in the open waters. Beryl will likely strike the Lesser Antilles as a hurricane before moving into a more hostile environment in the Caribbean, weakening and eventually dissipating by early to mid next week. For us, rain chances are increasing as we head into the weekend. Another upper low moving in from the east will ride along a stationary front currently moving southward as a cold front. The front will stall to our north and allow the upper low to move westward, increasing shower and thunderstorm coverage as it does. We look to return to a more normal summer pattern by next week.

DETAILED FORECAST

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy. Warm and muggy. Low: S 77, N 74. Winds: Light.

SATURDAY:

70% chance for numerous showers and storms. Several downpours. Some minor flooding possible. High: 88. Winds: Var. 5-10.

SUNDAY:

60% chance for scattered to numerous showers and storms. Several downpours. Low: S 76, N 73. High: 88.

MONDAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy. 40% scattered showers and storms. Low: S 76, N 73. High: 90.

TUESDAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy. 30% scattered showers and storms. Low: S 77, N 74. High: 91.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy. 40% scattered showers and storms. Low: S 77, N 75. High: 91.

THURSDAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy. 40% scattered showers and storms. Low: S 77, N 75. High: 91.

FRIDAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy. 30% scattered showers and storms. Low: S 77, N 75. High: 91.

