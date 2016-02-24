NEW ORLEANS — Chris Franklin - WWL-TV Meteorologist

Rainfall surging across the area is being drawn northward out of the Gulf thanks to the circulation around Gordon, which is centered over Arkansas. Rain chances will remain on the high side at around 70% today with periods of heavy rainfall and a minor flooding concern. Rain chances will drop tomorrow to about 50% and much drier...but hotter...this weekend. Another surge of tropical moisture will surge will arrive next week with rain chances up around 60-70% to begin next week.

In the tropics, Florence remains a strong, but no longer major hurricane. Interests along the East coast will watch this closely as models differ on landfall or not. Several waves coming off the African coast look to potentially develop, including Invest 92L. Lots of time to watch as this would be a few weeks away if a threat at all. September is the peak of the season and the Madden-Jullian Oscillation (which is a upward or downward trend in the tropics either enhancing or suppressing tropical development) is in a favorable phase for development for the next several weeks...so, much of the month of September.

DETAILED FORECAST

THURSDAY:

70% chance for numerous showers and storms. Some heavy downpours. High: 87. Winds: SE 6-12.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Most rain ends. 20% chance for an isolated shower. Mild and muggy. Low: S 76, N 73. Winds: Light.

FRIDAY:

Partly sunny, 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Few heavy. High: 89. Winds: SE 5-10.

SATURDAY:

More sunshine, 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Hotter temps. Low: S 76, N 73. High: 91.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Hot. Low: S 77, N 74. High: 91.

MONDAY:

60% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy at times. Low: S 77, N 74. High: 88.

TUESDAY:

70% chance for numerous showers and storms. Some heavy downpours. Low: S 77, N 74. High: 87.

WEDNESDAY:

70% chance for numerous showers and storms. Some heavy downpours. Low: S 76, N 73. High: 87.

