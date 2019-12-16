NEW ORLEANS — At least one person is dead after dangerous storms swept across Louisiana, possibly dropping a tornado in Vernon Parish.

According to the Associated Press, one person was killed when an apparent tornado struck their home Monday. A Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson says more people may be hurt as first responders are still trying to reach hard-hit areas.

Strong winds from the storms destroyed buildings, tore down trees and power lines in several parts of Louisiana before crossing into Mississippi.

The National Weather Service expects the threat of severe weather to continue into the night, with the tail end of the storm hitting Southeast Louisiana Monday night.

Here's a rough time line of what to expect from Meteorologist Alexandra Cranford:

This evening until 9 pm: Scattered storms may form ahead of the main line.

10 pm: Line of strong storms start to move in around Hammond, Franklinton.

Midnight: Line of storms arrives at New Orleans, Slidell.

3 am: Line of storms moves southeast along the coast.

7 am: Most rain is gone.

