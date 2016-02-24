NEW ORLEANS, LA — Carl Arredondo - WWLTV Chief Meteorologist

Nice for the evening with partly cloudy skies and until 9pm a 10% chance for a shower or storm. Temps in the 80s feeling like 90s.

Not as muggy again for Thursday. Lows in the 70s and Highs in mid 90s feeling like 100. Rain chance will stay low at 10%

Increasing humidity and rain chances Friday through the weekend.

DETAILED FORECAST

WEDNESDAY EVENING:

Partly cloudy and warm with a 10% chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Temperatures in the 80s feeling like 90s. Wind N 6-12 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT/THURSDAY MORNING:

Mostly clear and mild and not as muggy. Lows north of the lake around 72 and south of the lake around 79. Wind N 3-5 mph.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 10% chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Highs around 94 feeling like 100-105. Wind N/NE 6-12 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT/FRIDAY MORNING:

Mostly clear and mild with a 10% chance for a shower. Lows around 78. Wind SW 3-5 mph.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms, some could be strong with downpours. Highs around 93 feeling like 100-105. Wind NW 6-12 mph.

SATURDAY:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms, some could be strong with downpours. Highs around 93 feeling like 100-105.

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 77. Highs around 91 feeling like 100-105.

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 90 feeling like 98-103.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 60% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 75. Highs around 88 feeling like 90s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 90 feeling like 98-103.

