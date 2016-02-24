Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

The heat and humidity we had this weekend will stretch on into the work week. A ridge of high pressure will stay in control, which will keep things hot with little rain. Expect high temperatures around 93 or 94 in the afternoons with heat index values up to 107. Each day will bring only a low chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Remember to take it easy outdoors and drink lots of water. By next weekend, the high pressure may loosen its grip a bit and allow for some spotty rain in the afternoons.

_____________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Mostly clear, mild and humid. Lows around 78. Wind S 3-8 mph.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 10% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Highs around 94. Wind S 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 78. Highs around 93.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 78. Highs around 93.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 78. Highs around 93.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 78. Highs around 93.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 78. Highs around 93.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 78. Highs around 92.

© 2018 WWL