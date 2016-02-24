Chris Franklin - WWL-TV Meteorologist

With high pressure, light winds, and hot temperatures...we have the prefect conditions for the development of ozone at the surface and we have an Ozone Action Day from 7 am Friday through 7 pm. Sensitive groups should avoid being outdoors for any length of time. Only an isolated shower chance tomorrow and only a 20% chance for this weekend. We're in between and upper ridge to the west and an upper low to our east. The drier pattern will likely continue tomorrow and the weekend. The upper low looks to shift westward toward us increasing our chance for showers and storms by next week. The tropics remain quiet, and will likely continue to remain so for the next 5 days.

_____________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Mostly clear skies, mild temps. Low: S 75, N 71. Winds: Light.

FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny skies, hot. Ozone Action Day. 10% chance for an isolated shower. High: 93. Winds: SE/S 5-10.

SATURDAY:

Plenty of sun, 20% chance for isolated showers/storms. Hot. Low: S 75, N 71. High: 93. Winds: S 5-10.

SUNDAY:

Plenty of sun, 20% chance for isolated showers/storms. Hot. Low: S 75, N 71. High: 93.

MONDAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy skies. 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Low: S 76, N 72. High: 91.

TUESDAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy skies. 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Low: S 75, N 71. High: 90.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy skies. 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Low: S 75, N 71. High: 90.

THURSDAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy skies. 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Low: S 75, N 71. High: 90.

© 2018 WWL