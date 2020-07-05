PENSACOLA, Fla. — Wildfires raging in the Florida Panhandle have forced nearly 500 people to evacuate from their homes, authorities said.

The Florida Forest Service says the Five Mile Swamp fire has grown 10 times in size because of high winds and low humidity. The fire started in Santa Rosa County Monday.

The fire started as a prescribed burn but quickly grew out of control, according to The Tampa Bay Times. Firefighters are also battling another 575-acre fire in Walton county. Authorities said approximately 500 people were evacuated from that area as well. Multiple structures were lost in that fire.

The Florida Forest Service has released the below map showing parts of southern Florida are under burn bans. None have been issued in the area of the wildfire.

