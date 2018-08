Drivers traveling on the Bonnet Carré Spillway spotted a frightening sight Wednesday morning.

Several WWL-TV viewers sent in photos of a possible waterspout forming on Lake Pontchartrain near the coast of St. Charles Parish.

Story continues under gallery. Can't see the photos? Click here.

Waterspout spotted near Bonnet Carré Spillway

The National Weather Service in New Orleans issued a tornado warning for northern St. Charles Parish from 6:17 a.m. until 6:45 a.m. Wednesday morning.

© 2018 WWL