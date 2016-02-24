NEW ORLEANS — Carl Arredondo - WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist

Still a few more storms today with some downpours. No wash out, but have rain gear again if you are heading out to any festivals.

20% chance this morning increases to 40% for this afternoon for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, with some heavy downpours. Lows in the 70s warming to mid to upper 80s feeling like 90s.

40% again on Monday, but then we will see rain chances drop to only spotty showers and thunderstorms with highs getting back to 90.

For a detailed discussion of what's happening in the tropics, click here.

DETAILED FORECAST

SUNDAY MORNING:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Wind E/NE 3-5 mph.

SUNDAY AFTERNOON:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Highs around 88 feeling like 92-98. Wind E/NE 6-12 mph.

SUNDAY EVENING:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Temperatures falling from 80s to the 70s. Wind E/NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT/MONDAY MORNING:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 10% chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Lows around 75. Wind E/NE 3-5 mph.

MONDAY AFTERNOON:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Highs around 88 feeling like 92-98. Wind E 6-12 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT/TUESDAY MORNING:

Partly cloudy and mild with a 10% chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Lows around 76. Wind E 3-5 mph.

TUESDAY AFTERNOON:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Highs around 90 feeling like 95-100. Wind E/SE 6-12 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 90 feeling like 95-100.

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 88 feeling like 92-98.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 91 feeling like 95-100.

SATURDAY:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 75. Highs around 88 feeling like 92-98.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 74. Highs around 91 feeling like 95-100.

