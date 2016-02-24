NEW ORLEANS — Carl Arredondo - WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist

A change coming for the weekend as a strong cold front will come through later Saturday and really cool things off for Sunday and windy.

Only a 20% chance this evening for the fairs and prep football. Temps will fall from 80s to 70s.

Muggy for Saturday morning with lows in upper 60s to low 70s with a 20% chance for a shower. Rain chance will be 30-40% Saturday and Saturday evening ahead of the front. Warm highs in mid 80s.

Turning windy Saturday night into Sunday with lower humidity. Sunday morning lows in mid 50s north of the lake, possibly feeling like upper 40s. South of the lake in low 60s, possibly feeling like 50s. Lots of sunshine and highs in upper 60s to low 70s.

DETAILED FORECAST

FRIDAY EVENING:

Partly cloudy and mild with a 10% chance for a shower. Temperatures falling from 80s to the 70s. Wind E/SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT/SATURDAY MORNING:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 72. Wind S/SE 3-5 mph.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Highs around 85. Wind SW/NW 6-12 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT/SUNDAY MORNING:

40% for a few evening showers ending, then partly cloudy, turning windy, cooler, and less humid. Lows north of the lake around 55 and south of the lake around 63. Wind NE 15-25 mph.

SUNDAY AFTERNOON:

Lots of sunshine, windy, cooler, and low humidity. Highs around 70. Wind NE 15-25 mph.

MONDAY:

Becoming mostly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for isolated showers. Chilly lows north of the lake around 45, protect pets/people and cool south of the lake around 58. Highs around 77.

TUESDAY:

Cloudy, breezy, and mild with a 60% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows in 60s. Highs around 71.

WEDNESDAY:

Cloudy and mild with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows in 60s. Highs around 76.

THURSDAY:

Cloudy and mild with a 30% chance for spotty showers. Lows in the 60s. Highs around 73.

FRIDAY:

Cloudy, windy, and mild with a 60% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Cool lows north of the lake around 57 and south of the lake around 63. Highs around 71.

