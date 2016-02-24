NEW ORLEANS — Dave Nussbaum - WWL-TV Morning Meteorologist

It will be a warm and somewhat muggy Halloween today with partly cloudy skies as breezy southerly winds return to the area. We could see a few showers developing throughout the day, but most of you will be dry. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s. The weather will be pretty good for Trick-or-Treating this evening! Expect partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for a shower and temperatures in the upper 70s.

The weather will go downhill tonight as a cold front moves toward New Orleans. It will be muggy and breezy and we will see scattered storms moving up from the Gulf overnight. Some of these could be strong to severe. SPC has placed us in a Slight Risk (Level 2/5) for severe weather. The storms may be rotating, so we could see a few tornadoes with these storms along with heavy rain. Lows will be in the 70s.

A squall line of storms will move into SE Louisiana on Thursday Morning. This line will likely have strong to severe storms producing mainly damaging winds, but a few tornadoes are also possible. Right now, the forecast models show it moving into the Northshore around 7 AM and the Metro New Orleans area around 8 AM. SPC has placed us in a Slight Risk (Level 2/5) for severe weather for the morning hours. We will also have some very heavy rain for the morning commute and rain totals around 2-4" are possible. Expect some street flooding! The heavy rain and storms will continue until around Noon. Then we will have some lingering light rain or drizzle with plenty of clouds and a breeze. High temperatures will only be in the mid 70s. Thursday Night will be mostly cloudy with much cooler lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Friday will have partly cloudy skies, it will be much cooler, less humid and breezy. High temperatures will ONLY be in the mid 60s! Hello Fall! Welcome back to NOLA! Friday Night will be clear and chilly with lows in the mid 40s north and lower 50s south. You will need your jackets if you head to any high school football games!

Weekend Outlook: Saturday will be a beautiful day with plenty of sun, low humidity and highs in the lower 70s. Sunday will also have plenty of sun, but it will be a tad warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

DETAILED FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY - HALLOWEEN:

Partly cloudy, breezy, warm and more humid with a 20% chance for a shower. Highs around 85. Wind S 8-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY EVENING:

Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and muggy with a 20-30% chance for a few showers. Temperatures in the upper 70s.

TONIGHT:

Cloudy and breezy with a 100% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds and a few tornadoes. Lows around 72. Wind S 15-25 mph.

THURSDAY:

A 100% chance for heavy rain and strong to severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and a few tornadoes until Noon. Then mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with a 30% chance for lingering showers. Highs around 76. Wind W 15-25 mph.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, breezy, much cooler and less humid. Lows north around 53 and south around 58. Highs around 66.

SATURDAY:

Plenty of sun and mild with low humidity. Chilly lows north around 46 and south around 51. Highs around 72.

SUNDAY:

Plenty of sun and mild with low humidity. Cool lows north around 51 and south around 58. Highs around 77.

MONDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, warm and more humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers. Lows north around 60 and south around 66. Highs around 80.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. A few storms could be strong. Lows north around 65 and south around 70. Highs around 80.

