NEW ORLEANS — Carl Arredondo - WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist

The coolest of weather has passed now as clouds will increase and rain moves in. Morning temps dropped to 40s north of the lake and 50s & 60s south of the lake Monday morning.

Two days of of higher rain chances this week. A disturbance Tuesday will increase our rain chances then remnants of Hurricane Willa in Pacific Monday will move across our area on Thursday with rain and storms likely. Some rain could be heavy too.

High clouds increasing this evening and overnight. Rain chances will go from 20% this evening to 50% overnight and for Tuesday morning commute. 70% for Tuesday for showers or light rain. Lows in the 60s and highs in upper 60s to low 70s. A slight drop in rain chance for Wednesday to 40% then 100% on Thursday as remnant low of Willa moves across Gulf coast area.

DETAILED FORECAST:

MONDAY EVENING:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for isolated showers. Temperatures in the 60s. Wind NE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT/TUESDAY MORNING:

Cloudy and mild with a 50% chance for scattered showers or light rain. Lows north of the lake around 60 and south of the lake around 66. Wind NE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY AFTERNOON:

Cloudy and mild with a 70% chance for showers and rain. Highs around 70. Wind NE 6-12 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT/WEDNESDAY MORNING:

Cloudy and cool with a 30% chance for spotty showers or light rain. Lows north of lake around 60 and south of the lake around 64. Wind E/NE 8-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON:

Cloudy, breezy, and mild with a 40% chance for scattered showers or light rain. Highs around 71. Wind E/NE 10-18 mph.

THURSDAY:

Cloudy, breezy, and cool with rain and storms likely, 100%, some heavy rain possible. Lows in 60s. Highs around 73.

FRIDAY:

A 30% chance for spotty morning light rain, breezy, and cooler. Lows in the 50s. Highs around 68.

SATURDAY:

Lots of sunshine and mild with low humidity. Chilly lows north of the lake around 48 and cool south of the lake around 54. Highs around 72.

SUNDAY:

Lots of sunshine, breezy, and low humidity. Cool lows in 50s. Highs around 76.

MONDAY:

Lots of sunshine and mild with low humidity. Cool lows north of the lake around 57 and south of the lake around 61. Highs around 75.

