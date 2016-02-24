NEW ORLEANS — Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

Nice, dry, sunny weather stretches on through Tuesday - the only change will be a small warming trend and slightly higher humidity.

A cold front will approach our area on Halloween (Wednesday) - ahead of the front, it'll be warm, humid and breezy during the day with a few isolated showers possible.

For now, Wednesday evening looks warm and humid with a few showers. No jackets will be needed for trick-or-treating this year, and the evening won't have that "fall feel."

Late after midnight and especially toward daybreak Thursday, a line of strong storms should charge in with the cold front. The fast-moving system will sweep through Thursday morning with rain likely wrapping up Thursday afternoon.

Rain amounts look like 1-2 inches, and a few strong to severe storms may be possible. We will keep you updated as we get closer. Remember that exact timing could still change some on Halloween night, so keep up with forecasts as you make your plans.

Cooler, much drier air will surge in late Thursday. A cool, dry, fall-like weekend will follow.

For a detailed discussion of what's happening in the tropics, click here.

DETAILED FORECAST:

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Clear and mild. Lows north of the lake around 60 and south around 65. Wind W 3-8 mph.

MONDAY:

Mostly clear and warm. Highs around 84. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Clear and mild. Lows north of the lake around 61 and south around 66. Calm wind.

TUESDAY:

Mostly clear and warm. Highs around 86. Wind S 8-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY - HALLOWEEN:

Partly cloudy, a bit breezy, warm and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers. Lows north of the lake around 64 and south around 69. Highs around 87.

WEDNESDAY EVENING – HALLOWEEN:

Partly cloudy, a bit breezy, mild and humid with a 20-30% chance for spotty showers. Temperatures in the 70s.

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with a 70% chance for morning showers and thunderstorms. A few could be strong to severe. Lows around 69. Highs around 76.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, breezy, cooler and less humid. Lows north of the lake around 48 and south around 54. Highs around 69.

SATURDAY:

Mostly clear and mild. Lows north of the lake around 42 and south around 52. Highs around 69.

SUNDAY:

Mostly clear and mild. Lows north of the lake around 46 and south around 55. Highs around 75.

