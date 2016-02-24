NEW ORLEANS — Dave Nussbaum - WWL-TV Morning Meteorologist

Watch out for some patchy dense fog on this Monday Morning. Visibilities will be less than 1/4 mile at times, so give yourself some extra time to get to work and school.

It will be a warm start to the week as an area of high pressure sits over the Northern Gulf of Mexico. We will have plenty of sunshine today with humidity levels going up a little and high temperatures in the lower to mid 80s. Tonight will be mostly clear with patchy dense fog. Lows will be in the lower to mid 60s. Tuesday will be another warm and more humid day with highs still in the mid 80s.

A cold front will move closer to the area on Wednesday (Halloween). Ahead of the front we will be warm, humid and breezy with a slight chance for a shower. Highs will still be in the mid 80s. Right now, the forecast for Wednesday Evening will be warm and muggy with a slight chance for a shower during Trick-or-Treating. Temperatures will be around 80. You will NOT need a jacket. However, if the cold front speeds up, we may have to deal with rain. I will keep you updated as we get closer to Halloween.

Wednesday Night into Thursday Morning the cold front will move into the area. It will bring a squall line of storms that could be strong to severe with gusty winds and heavy rain. The rain will continue through the morning hours on Thursday as the cold front moves through. We could pick up 1-2 inches of rain from this front.

It will turn cooler and less humid by Thursday Night with dry weather on Friday through the weekend. It will feel more like Fall with highs in the 60s/70s and lows in the 40s/50s.

DETAILED FORECAST:

MONDAY:

Plenty of sun, warm and more humid. Highs around 84. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Clear and mild with patchy dense fog. Lows north of the lake around 60 and south around 64. Calm wind.

TUESDAY:

Patchy morning fog, then partly cloudy, warm and humid. Highs around 85. Wind S 6-12 mph.

WEDNESDAY - HALLOWEEN:

Partly cloudy, breezy, warm and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers. Lows north of the lake around 64 and south around 69. Highs around 86.

WEDNESDAY EVENING – HALLOWEEN:

Partly cloudy, breezy, mild and muggy with a 20-30% chance for spotty showers. Temperatures in the 70s.

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with a 80% chance for morning showers and thunderstorms. A few could be strong to severe. Lows around 70. Highs around 74.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, breezy, cooler and less humid. Lows north of the lake around 48 and south around 54. Highs around 68.

SATURDAY:

Clear and mild. Lows north of the lake around 43 and south around 52. Highs around 69.

SUNDAY:

Mostly clear and mild. Lows north of the lake around 46 and south around 56. Highs around 74.

