NEW ORLEANS, LA — Dave Nussbaum - WWL-TV Morning Meteorologist

After a mostly dry weekend, we will see an increased chance for rain this week, but it will stay hot. The area of high pressure aloft that was over us all weekend will move to the SW US. A trough of low pressure will set up over the Eastern U.S. and that is why we will see the increased chance for rain the next few days. Today will have a mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain is possible. Highs will be in the lower 90s. The heat index will be 100-105+. Tonight will be partly cloudy and muggy with a few showers and storms. Lows will be in the 70s.

Tuesday through Thursday will have a daily chance for scattered showers and storms with some heavy rain. We will still get into the lower 90s each day before the storms develop with the heat index in the lower 100s.

Weekend Outlook: An area of high pressure will build back over us starting on Friday and it will stick around all weekend. This means we will only see a few storms each day with MUCH hotter temperatures. Highs will climb into the mid 90s Friday through Sunday and the heat index will be 105+.

DETAILED FORECAST

MONDAY:

Cloud/sun mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some heavy rain possible. Highs around 92, heat index 100-105+. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy, mild and humid with a 30% chance for a spotty showers and storms. Lows around 77. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Some heavy rain. Highs around 92. Wind W 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Some heavy rain. Lows around 78. Highs around 90.

THURSDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 92.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 95.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 79. Highs around 95.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 79. Highs around 94.

