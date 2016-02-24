NEW ORLEANS — Dave Nussbaum - WWL-TV Morning Meteorologist

It looks like we will have some soggy weather this week thanks to an active weather pattern. A series of cold front will get close to us all week, but none of them are expected to move through. Each one will dissipate just north of us, but they will be close enough to give us an increased chance for rain/storms all week. Thanks to plenty of Gulf Moisture over us, some of the rain could be heavy at times. You will need to watch out for street flooding each day. Daily high temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s before the storms develop. Lows will be in the 70s with a slight chance for rain each night.

Weekend Outlook: Another front will washout just north of us by Saturday, so we will have some scattered storms once again. Then on Sunday, an area of high pressure will build toward the Gulf South from the East Coast. This will help to decrease our chance for rain/storms. High temperatures will be around 90 all weekend.

DETAILED FORECAST

MONDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rain possible. Highs around 90. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy, mild and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows around 77. Wind S 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms. heavy rain possible. Highs around 90. Wind S 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 70% chance for heavy rain and thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 88.

THURSDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, warm and humid with a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rain possible. Lows around 75. Highs around 88.

FRIDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, warm and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 89.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

