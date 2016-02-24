NEW ORLEANS — Dave Nussbaum - WWL-TV Morning Meteorologist

It is a cool to chilly start to this Monday Morning. Temperatures are in the 40s north and 50s/60s south. You will want a jacket as you head out the door! It will warm up this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and not as cool with scattered showers as an upper-level wave moves into Southeast Louisiana. Lows will be in the upper 50s north and mid 60s south.

The upper-level wave will tap moisture streaming up from the Pacific Hurricane Willa. This will make Tuesday mostly cloudy with scattered showers. High temperatures will only be in the lower 70s. The rain ends on Tuesday Night and then we will have a slight chance for a shower on Wednesday as a weak cold front moves through. Wednesday's high temperature will be in the mid 70s.

The remnants of Pacific Hurricane Willa will move into the Western Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday Night into Thursday. This will cause a non-tropical low to form over the Western Gulf and it will track to the east right along the Northern Gulf Coast. It will spread heavy rain and some thunderstorms over Southeast Louisiana during the day. Areas along the Louisiana Coast could pick up a few inches of rain, but the Northshore will not see as much. High temperatures will be held down to only 70°.

Friday will be a drier day in the wake of the low, and we will be partly cloudy and mild with highs again around 70°.

Weekend Outlook: A cold front will move through on Friday Night and this will make for some great weather on Saturday. We will not see much, if any rain from it. Saturday will be mostly sunny and mild with highs in the lower to mid 70s. A second stronger cold front will move through on Saturday Night and this will make for more nice weather on Sunday with highs in the lower 70s. Lows will be in the 50s on both sides of the lake all weekend. Looks like we will have some fantastic weather all weekend!

DETAILED FORECAST:

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy, mild and not humid. Highs around 75. Wind NE 6-12 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Mostly cloudy and cool with a 40% chance for scattered showers. Lows north of the lake around 59 and south around 66. Wind NE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, mild and a bit more humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers. Highs around 72. Wind NE 6-12 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy and mild and with a 20% chance for a few showers. Lows north of the lake around 58 and south around 64. Highs around 74.

THURSDAY:

Cloudy, breezy and mild and with an 80% chance for heavy rain especially along the coast. Lows north of the lake around 61 and south around 65. Highs around 70.

FRIDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, mild and less humid with a 20% chance for a few showers. Lows north of the lake around 56 and south around 60. Highs around 70.

SATURDAY:

Mostly clear and mild with low humidity. Lows north of the lake around 53 and south around 58. Highs around 74.

SUNDAY:

Clear, breezy and mild with low humidity. Lows north of the lake around 52 and south around 59. Highs around 73.

