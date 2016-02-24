NEW ORLEANS — Carl Arredondo - WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist

Warmer for Sunday as Fall will take a break.

10% chance for a shower or thunderstorm Sunday. Morning lows a bit more muggy in 60s and 70s. Highs around 89 feeling like mid 90s.

Staying warm on Monday and Tuesday before cooler air moves back in. Rain chances will be up Monday and Tuesday at 50% before coming down.

DETAILED FORECAST

SATURDAY NIGHT/SUNDAY MORNING:

Mostly clear and mild and more muggy. Lows north of the lake around 67 and south of the lake around 72. Wind S/SE 3-5 mph.

SUNDAY AFTERNOON:

Partly cloudy and very warm with a 10% chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Highs around 89 feeling like mid 90s. Wind S/SE 6-12 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT/MONDAY MORNING:

Partly cloudy and mild and muggy with a 10% chance for a shower. Lows around 75. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY AFTERNOON:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Highs around 87 feeling like low to mid 90s. Wind SE 6-12 mph.

TUESDAY:

Cloudy and warm with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 74. Highs around 80.

WEDNESDAY:

Cloudy, breezy, and mild with a 30% chance for light rain or showers. Lows around 70. Highs around 75.

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy, breezy, and mild. Lows in 60s. Highs around 78.

FRIDAY:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 40% chance for scattered showers or isolated thunderstorms. Lows in 60s. Highs around 83.

SATURDAY:

Mostly cloudy, breezy, and mild with a 50% chance for scattered showers. Lows around 70. Highs around 76.

