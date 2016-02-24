NEW ORLEANS — Dave Nussbaum - WWL-TV Morning Meteorologist

COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY for eastern-facing shorelines of Louisiana and Mississippi until 7 AM Thursday. Strong east winds will push water up 1-3 feet above ground level along shorelines, causing some flooding of low-lying coastal roads.

WIND ADVISORY FOR PARTS OF ST. BERNARD & PLAQUEMINES PARISHES UNTIL 7 PM. Wind will be up to 30 mph at times.

Hurricane Michael is a Category 4 hurricane with 140 mph winds. It will make landfall along the Florida Panhandle today near Panama City as a devastating Category 4 storm.

What can we expect in South Louisiana?

With a landfall to our east, impacts in Louisiana should be low. At this time, this is what we can expect:

1. Coastal flooding of 1-3 feet above normal high tides along eastern-facing shorelines through early Thursday due to sustained east winds

2. Rain Wednesday of about an inch mainly for coastal areas of Southeast Louisiana

3. Windy conditions with north to northwest winds of 15-30 mph through tonight.

Local Forecast: Winds will be shifting from the east to the north today as Hurricane Michael makes landfall near Panama City, FL. We will be on the dry-side of the hurricane, so we will only see a few rain bands move into SE Louisiana today. Any band of rain could be heavy with breezy winds. When it is not raining we will have a mix of sun and clouds with breezy winds. It will be a warmer day with high temperatures in the upper 80s. A cold front will FINALLY move across the area tonight into Thursday Morning. This front will not only drop the humidity, but also the temperatures!! Lows tonight will be in the mid 60s north and lower 70s south.

The cold front will move into the Gulf on Thursday and high pressure will build over us into the weekend. Thursday and Friday will be sunny and less humid. Thursday's high temperature will be in the lower 80s. Thursday Night will be cool with lows in the lower 50s north and lower 60s south. Friday will only be in the upper 70s with lows in the 50s/60s into Saturday Morning.

Weekend Forecast: Saturday will be another gorgeous and pleasant day as high pressure moves over us. Expect plenty of sun with high temperatures in the upper 70s. Saturday Night will be mainly clear with lows not as cool in the mid 60s. Southerly winds return on Sunday as the area of high pressure moves east of Louisiana. It will be partly cloudy and more humid with a slight chance for a shower. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

For a detailed discussion of what's happening in the tropics, click here.

__________________________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST

WEDNESDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, breezy, very warm and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and a few storms. Some downpours. Highs around 89. Wind N/NW 15-20 mph.

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear, breezy and becoming less humid. Lows north around 66 and south around 71. Wind NW 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY:

Plenty of sun, warm and not as humid. Highs around 82. Wind N 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY:

Sunny, mild and not humid. Cool Lows north around 53 and south around 63. Highs around 79.

SATURDAY:

Sunny, warm and still not humid. Cool Lows north around 52 and south around 63. Highs around 80.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, warmer and more humid with a 20% chance for a shower. Lows north around 64 and south around 68. Highs around 88.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy, cooler and becoming less humid with a 20% chance for a shower. Lows north around 66 and south around 70. Highs around 79.

TUESDAY:

Plenty of sun and mild with low humidity. Cool Lows north around 55 and south around 62. Highs around 77.

© 2018 WWL