Drier and slightly cooler air will continue to move in. Cooler lows Friday morning with 50s north of the lake, a light jacket or sweater could be needed. South of the lake low 60s in metro area and 50s away from the city. A light jacket or sweater could be needed too in some spots. Low humidity Friday and plenty of sunshine with highs in upper 70s.

Nice for Saturday too, but again back in low 80s. Warmer with a slight chance for rain on Sunday and upper 80s.

DETAILED FORECAST

THURSDAY EVENING:

Clear and mild with low humidity. Temperatures falling from 70s to 60s. Wind N 6-12 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT/FRIDAY MORNING:

Clear and cooler with low humidity. Lows north of the lake around 52, light jacket or sweater and south of the lake around 62. Wind N 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON:

Lots of sunshine and mild with low humidity. Highs around 79. Wind N 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT/SATURDAY MORNING:

Mostly clear and cool with low humidity. Lows north of the lake around 54, light jacket or sweater and south of the lake around 63. Wind NE 3-5 mph.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON:

Partly cloudy and warm with low humidity. Highs around 82. Wind E/SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy and warm with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows north of the lake around 65 and south of the lake around 71. Highs around 88 feeling like 90s.

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 72. Highs around 87 feeling like 90s.

TUESDAY:

Cloudy, breezy, and warm with a 50% chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 72. Highs around 82.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, windy, and cooler with a 20% chance for light rain. Lows in 60s. Highs around 75.

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy, breezy, and mild with a 30% for light rain. Lows in 60s. Highs around 76.

