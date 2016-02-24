NEW ORLEANS — Dave Nussbaum - WWL-TV Morning Meteorologist

The remnants of Willa is east of us now. This brought a cold front across the region last night, and we will see much improved weather today. It will be still cloudy this morning, but we will become partly cloudy, cooler, breezy and less humid today. High temperatures will only be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Tonight will be clear and cool to chilly. Lows north will be in the upper 40s and south in the mid 50s. Great night for high school football games, but bring your jacket! Open your windows tonight too- great sleeping weather!

Weekend Forecast: Another weak cold front will move through by Saturday Morning. This will not bring us any rain, but just a few clouds. It will help to keep it less humid and mild. Expect plenty of sun tomorrow with high temperatures in the mid 70s. We will see some warmer weather on Sunday with sunny skies. High temperatures will climb back into the lower 80s, but it will not be very humid.

Next Week Outlook: Another cold front will move through on Monday, but it will not really bring us any cooler temperatures. We will see plenty of sun Monday and Tuesday with low humidity as an area of high pressure sits over us. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s. On Halloween, Wednesday, we will see the area of high pressure move east of us, and a cold front will move toward us from the west. This will make it partly cloudy, more humid and breezy with a slight chance for a shower. Highs will be in the lower 80s. Right now, we could see a few showers during trick-or-treating between 6-8 PM. The cold front will move through on Thursday, All Saints Day, with scattered showers and storms.

DETAILED FORECAST:

FRIDAY:

Decreasing clouds, breezy, cooler and less humid. Highs around 72. Wind NW 8-15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Clear, breezy, cool and comfortable. Chilly lows north around 49 and cool south around 57. Wind NW 8-15 mph

SATURDAY:

Plenty of sun and mild with low humidity. Highs around 74. Wind W 6-12 mph.

SUNDAY:

Plenty of sun and warm with low humidity. Lows north around 57 and south around 62. Highs around 82.

MONDAY:

Plenty of sun and warm with low humidity. Lows north around 58 and south around 64. Highs around 78.

TUESDAY:

Plenty of sun and warm with low humidity. Lows north around 55 and south around 63. Highs around 80.

WEDNESDAY - HALLOWEEN:

Partly cloudy, breezy, warmer and more humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or storms. Lows north around 60 and south around 67. Highs around 82.

THURSDAY - ALL SAINTS DAY:

Mostly cloudy, breezy, warm and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows north around 64 and south around 68. Highs around 75.

