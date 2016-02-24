NEW ORLEANS — Chris Franklin - WWL-TV Meteorologist

A much cooler, drier day after yesterday's heavy rains and afternoon high of 82°! Low to mid 70s today with partly cloudy skies. Expect a chilly night with overnight lows in the upper 40s North and 50s South. Beautiful weekend with a gradual warm up. Mid 70s tomorrow and near 80° Sunday. Most of next week looks to remain dry and mild with a bit more humidity coming in for Halloween and a 20% chance for late evening showers. Most of the rain arrives on All Saint's Day with another cold front moving through the region.

DETAILED FORECAST:

FRIDAY:

Decreasing clouds, breezy, cooler and less humid. Highs around 73. Wind NW 8-15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Clear, breezy, cool and comfortable. Chilly lows north around 49 and cool south around 56. Wind NW 5-10 mph

SATURDAY:

Plenty of sun and mild with low humidity. Highs around 75. Wind NW/W 6-12 mph.

SUNDAY:

Plenty of sun and warm with low humidity. Lows north around 55 and south around 62. Highs around 81.

MONDAY:

Plenty of sun and warm with low humidity. Lows north around 62 and south around 67. Highs around 79.

TUESDAY:

Plenty of sun and warm with low humidity. Lows north around 60 and south around 66. Highs around 81.

HALLOWEEN:

Partly cloudy, breezy, warmer and more humid with a 20% chance for isolated shower by late evening Lows north around 63 and south around 68. Highs around 83.

ALL SAINTS DAY:

Mostly cloudy, breezy, warm and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows north around 67 and south around 71. Highs around 78.

