The cooler air has FINALLY arrived!! We can say Fall temperatures have returned to New Orleans...well at least for a few days. This morning is clear and cool with temperatures in the 50s north and 60s south. You may want a light jacket or sweater! High pressure will sit over us today and this will provide us with plenty of sun, low humidity and mild high temperatures in the upper 70s. Tonight will be clear, cool and comfortable again. Lows will be in the mid 50s north and lower 60 south. Open your windows again tonight!

The weekend will see a gradual warm-up as the area of high pressure moves east of Louisiana and southerly winds return. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs back in the lower 80s. Sunday will be even warmer and more humid with highs in the upper 80s. Get out and enjoy the nice weather all weekend. This will be perfect for any festivals too!

DETAILED FORECAST

FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny and warm with low humidity. Highs around 79. Wind NE 8-15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Clear, cool and comfortable. Lows north around 55 and south around 63. Wind NE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY:

Mostly sunny and warmer with low humidity. Highs around 83. Wind E/SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, warmer and more humid. Lows north around 66 and south around 71. Highs around 88.

MONDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, warm and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers. Lows around 72. Highs around 87.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and a few storms. Lows around 73. Highs around 83.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy, breezy, cooler and a tad less humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers. Lows north around 64 and south around 68. Highs around 77.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy, breezy, mild and less humid. Lows north around 60 and south around 66. Highs around 77.

