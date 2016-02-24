NEW ORLEANS — Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY for eastern-facing shorelines of Louisiana and Mississippi until 7 PM Tuesday. East winds will push water up 1-2 feet above ground level along shorelines, causing some flooding of low-lying coastal roads.

Hurricane Michael is strengthening as it moves into the southern and eastern Gulf of Mexico on Monday afternoon. It is forecast to become a Category 3 hurricane before it makes landfall along the Florida panhandle on Wednesday.

The latest model runs are in fairly good agreement and keep the system east of Louisiana. The reason for the turn east is that a cold front will sweep in midweek and push Michael east of us. Plus, an area of high pressure just off the southeast US coast will guide Michael around the periphery to the northeast into the Florida panhandle.

What can we expect in South Louisiana?

With a landfall to our east, impacts in Louisiana should be low. At this time, this is what we can expect:

1. Coastal flooding of 1-2 feet above ground level along eastern-facing shorelines Monday through early Wednesday due to sustained east winds

2. Rain Tuesday and Wednesday of roughly 1-3 inches for southeast Louisiana

3. Breezy conditions with east winds of 10-20 mph Monday through Wednesday

Scattered storms will stream over our area today and tomorrow as moisture flows in with east winds. The highest rain chance will be on Tuesday when more scattered downpours and a few rain bands from Michael arrive.

Then on Wednesday, a cold front will arrive with perhaps a few scattered storms.

We'll finally get a taste of fall starting Thursday into the weekend (!).

For a detailed discussion of what's happening in the tropics, click here.

DETAILED FORECAST

MONDAY:

Sun/cloud mix and warm with a 60% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Highs around 88. Wind E 8-15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Mostly cloudy and muggy with a 40% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Wind E 8-15 mph.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm with a 70% chance for showers and thunderstorms, downpours likely. Highs around 84. Wind E 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm with a 40% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, downpours possible. Lows around 77. Highs around 87.

THURSDAY:

Mostly clear, warm and less humid. Lows north of the lake around 70 and south around 75. Highs around 86.

FRIDAY:

Clear, warm and not humid. Lows north of the lake around 57 and south around 67. Highs around 81.

SATURDAY:

Mostly clear, warm and not humid. Lows north of the lake around 58 and south around 66. Highs around 82.

SUNDAY:

Mostly clear, warm and not humid. Lows north of the lake around 61 and south around 67. Highs around 81.

