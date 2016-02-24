NEW ORLEANS — Carl Arredondo - WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist

A dry weekend is expected with plenty of sunshine. If you are going to be outside for a long period of time, you may want to not forget sunscreen. Low humidity Saturday and a bit more on Sunday.

Mostly clear this evening and cool with temps in 60s and even falling to 50s north of the lake. A light jacket may be needed. Chilly start for Saturday north of the lake in upper 40s and cool mid 50s south of the lake. Jackets and sweaters or the morning. A quick warm up to mid 70s with mostly clear skies and low humidity.

An increase in temps and a little bit in humidity Sunday. Lows in 50s and 60s and highs warming fast to low to mid 80s.

► Download the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

For a detailed discussion of what's happening in the tropics, click here.

__________________________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST:

FRIDAY EVENING:

Mostly clear and cool with low humidity. Temperatures falling from 60s to 50s. Wind NW 6-12 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT/SATURDAY MORNING:

Clear and cooler with low humidity. Chilly lows north of the lake around 49 and cool south of the lake around 56. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON:

Lots of sunshine and mild with low humidity. Highs around 76. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT/SUNDAY MORNING:

Clear and cool with low humidity. Cool lows north of the lake around 55 and south of the lake around 62. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY AFTERNOON:

Mostly clear and warm. Highs around 83. Wind W/SW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY:

Mostly clear and warm. Lows in the 60s. Highs around 84.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy and warm. Lows in 60s. Highs around 85.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy, breezy, and warm with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows in 60s. Highs around 86 feeling like 90-95. Evening temps in 70s.

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy, windy, and warm with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows in 60s. highs around 80.

FRIDAY:

Mostly cloudy, windy, and cooler with low humidity. Lows around 61. Highs around 68.

© 2018 WWL