Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

NEW ORLEANS - A warm and humid Halloween afternoon and evening lies ahead. Look for temperatures near 80 to start the evening at 5 p.m., then upper 70s through about 11 p.m.

Rain chances stay slim at near 20% through about 11 p.m., so most of us will not have to deal with showers for trick-or-treating or evening parties. If anything, a few spots could get an isolated shower or thunderstorm.

The weather will go downhill later overnight as a cold front moves toward New Orleans.

From roughly 2 a.m. toward dawn, a few scattered storms will ride up from the Gulf ahead of the front. Some of these storms could be strong to severe with high wind gusts, isolated tornadoes and/or hail.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of southeast Louisiana at an enhanced risk of severe weather, which is level three out of five levels. This is a little higher risk than we usually have in our area, and it means numerous severe storms will be possible.

Then, a squall line of strong thunderstorms will arrive on Thursday morning from roughly 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. The main threat with this main line of storms will be damaging wind gusts, but there will also be a lower risk of isolated tornadoes.

As of now, forecast models show the line reaching the Northshore around 6 a.m. and the metro New Orleans area around 7-8 a.m.

The storms will also dump 1-3 inches of rain fairly quickly, so some street flooding will be possible especially for low-lying areas that typically flood in heavy rain events.

The rain will leave around noon. Much cooler, drier air will begin filtering in through the second part of Thursday. That will set us up for a really nice, fall-like weekend with some cool evenings and mornings. Afternoons will be sunny and pleasant with highs in the 70s.

DETAILED FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY - HALLOWEEN:

Partly cloudy, breezy, warm and more humid with a 20% chance for a shower. Highs around 85. Wind S 8-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY EVENING:

Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and muggy with a 20-30% chance for a few showers. Temperatures in the upper 70s.

TONIGHT:

Cloudy and breezy with a 100% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds and a few tornadoes. Lows around 72. Wind S 15-25 mph.

THURSDAY:

A 100% chance for heavy rain and strong to severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and a few tornadoes until Noon. Then mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with a 30% chance for lingering showers. Highs around 76. Wind W 15-25 mph.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, breezy, much cooler and less humid. Lows north around 53 and south around 58. Highs around 66.

SATURDAY:

Plenty of sun and mild with low humidity. Chilly lows north around 46 and south around 51. Highs around 72.

SUNDAY:

Plenty of sun and mild with low humidity. Cool lows north around 51 and south around 58. Highs around 77.

MONDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, warm and more humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers. Lows north around 60 and south around 66. Highs around 80.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. A few storms could be strong. Lows north around 65 and south around 70. Highs around 80.

