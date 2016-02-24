NEW ORLEANS — Dave Nussbaum - WWL-TV Morning Meteorologist

The cold front has stalled over us and it will stay here into Saturday. That means more soggy weather today through the weekend. The highest chance for rain will be today (60%) with the scattered storms. Like the last few days, some of the rain could be heavy and that may lead to some minor street flooding. High temperatures will only be in the mid 80s today. Friday will have fewer scattered storms with highs staying in the mid 80s.

Weekend Forecast: If you are headed to Gretna Fest or the Alligator Fest you will need to plan for some rain, but it will not be a washout. Saturday and Sunday will have a mix of sun and clouds with scattered storms possible each day. It will be very warm with highs in the upper 80s.

DETAILED FORECAST

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain possible. Highs around 85. Wind W/SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy and muggy with a 20% chance for isolated showers or storms. Lows around 74. Wind NE 3-5 mph.

FRIDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, warm and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain possible. Highs around 87. Wind NE/E 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, warm and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some downpours possible. Lows around 75. Highs around 88.

SUNDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, warm and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some downpours possible. Lows around 75. Highs around 89.

MONDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, warm and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 89.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Some downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers or storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 90.

